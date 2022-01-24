Tony Romo Flip Flops After Hilarious Blunder During Chiefs Game-Winning Touchdown Over Buffalo

It was arguably the greatest Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, capped by one of the best postseason games in league history. And for about 15 seconds, Tony Romo was convinced there would be more.

The Kansas City Chiefs began to celebrate after quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone for a game-winning touchdown, breaking the Buffalo Bills hearts in overtime Sunday night. But upon further review, Romo wasn’t convinced the seemingly obvious touchdown would stand.

“Oh the left foot! I DON’T THINK IT’S OVER JIM!” Romo screamed to his CBS broadcast partner Jim Nantz.

Desperately hoping the game would continue, Romo watched one replay and believed Kelce may have only had one foot inbounds as he secured the catch. But after a second replay, Romo quickly corrected himself and defiantly stated, “ballgame, Chiefs win. It’s over.”

It took just 15 seconds for Romo to go from shrieking “I DON’T THINK IT’S OVER JIM,” to boldly telling the audience, “it’s over.”

Romo is the highest paid analyst in the NFL, landing a contract from CBS worth nearly $180 million two years ago. His energy and enthusiasm is what made him an instant hit as an analyst when he joined CBS in 2017.

At times Sunday night, Romo’s enthusiasm was just too much, appearing desperate to prove why he gets paid more than many of the game’s players. But announcers should never try to sound bigger than the game, especially when it was one of the greatest games in NFL playoff history.

