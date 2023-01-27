RNC Approves Resolution Condemning Kanye, Fuentes for Antisemitism — But No Mention of Their Dinner Host Trump

The Republican National Committee (RNC) approved a resolution at their annual meeting Friday condemning antisemitism — including specifically calling out Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Nick Fuentes — but made no mention of their infamous dinner meeting with former President and current 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The RNC members are gathering in Dana Point, California to handle party business including a contentious challenge to Chair Ronna McDaniel’s re-election.

The resolution passed on a voice vote on Friday, the last day of the RNC meeting, according to Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser. It was filed by Shawn Steel, a national committee member from California and former chair of the state party, because “he didn’t want a handful of outspoken antisemitic voices to represent the entire GOP,” according to Steinhauser’s report.

Politico had a more pointed quote from Steel, condemning the antisemitic commenters as “nitwits.”

Specifically named in the initial draft resolution were West, Fuentes, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Democratic members of Congress including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over their own past comments and ties to antisemitic figures.

“I want to create a standard for all political parties in America, that we don’t tolerate bigotry, and in this particular case, antisemitism,” Steel said.

The draft resolution reviewed by Politico would “formally condemn, denounce, censure and oppose all forms of bigotry, racism, ethnic prejudice, religious intolerance, antisemitism, antisemitic statements, and any antisemitic elements that seek to infiltrate the Republican Party,” and includes specific quotes from the various people mentioned in the resolution:

In the resolution, which has been reviewed by RNC attorneys, Steel writes that Ye, who claims to be running for president in 2024, has repeatedly made “shameful” comments that are “contrary to American and Republican principles.” Among them, Ye has said that “the Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world … we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all of the time.” The document also denounces Yiannopoulos’ similar remarks about “the Jewish powers that be,” and describes Fuentes as “laughingly comparing Jews killed at concentration camps to baking cookies in an oven.”

As both Politico and Fox News noted, Trump is not mentioned in the resolution, despite his role hosting a now-infamous dinner meeting with West and Fuentes at his residence at Mar-a-Lago last November. West and Fuentes’ outspoken antisemitism drew loud condemnation across the political aisle, and led to Republicans who had previously promoted West backing off their support for the troubled rapper.

According to Steel, 30 RNC members signed on to co-sponsor his resolution, more than the number required by party procedural rules to advance the matter. He was optimistic the resolution would pass and it did indeed pass on a voice vote that afternoon.

The 168 RNC voting members also just voted to re-elect McDaniel as chair, with the incumbent racking up 111 votes to 51 for her closest challenger, Harmeet Dhillon.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com