Clay Travis Blasts Colin Kaepernick’s New Book, Claims He Didn’t Write Any of It

Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL has sparked rampant comparisons to Colin Kaepernick being ostracized by the league. But Outkick founder and Fox Sports host Clay Travis believes the comparison is nullified because Kaepernick’s “problems exceeds his talent.”

Travis joined Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio, where the brash sports host claimed “Kaepernick is no victim.”

“He’s made far more money talking about how awful America is from Nike and many of these other woke corporations than he ever would have made as a backup quarterback in his thirties in the NFL,” Travis said. “He’s maybe making more money saying America is awful than anyone in the history of the United States”

Kilmeade alluded to a recently announced book, set to be self-published by Kaepernick and released this fall which advocates for the abolition of police and prisons.

“He also didn’t write that book” Travis claimed. “The idea that Colin Kaepernick’s sitting there in front of a laptop adjusting or writing any words at all would be stunning to me.”

Earlier this month, Fox acquired Outkick from the brash sports host. As Travis believes the brand will serve as a bridge between Fox Sports and Fox News, he continues propel the intersection of sports and politics.

“I don’t think Colin Kaepernick has aided the discussion in any way in this country,” Travis continued, in regard to the former NFL quarterback’s work as a civil rights advocate.

“In fact, I think he’s actually made it a lot less safe for young kids in America,” he told Kilmeade. “Because he’s convinced them that the police are the enemy and we’re seeing murder rates skyrocket.”

Travis furthered his claim by saying he believes the primary reason for increased murder rates are outspoken athletes who make it difficult for police to do their job.

Watch above via, Fox News

