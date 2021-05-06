For many sports fans, once the ball is tipped, kicked or pitched, the game is all that matters. But Fox Sports Radio host and Outkick founder Clay Travis touts the continuous battle sports has with politics.

“It used to be sports was an escape,” Travis told Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends Thursday morning. “And now when you put on your television, sports has become politics by any other name and we are praising the wokest athletes as if they’re incredible heroes. Well Outkick is an antidote to that.”

Wednesday afternoon, Fox announced the acquisition of the right-leaning sports website from Travis, who is prominently featured on Fox owned properties, FS1 and Fox Sports Radio. Fox Sports has generally stayed out of the political landscape, but Travis interestingly described Outkick as a “bridge to help unite Fox News and Fox Sports.”

The brash sports host said he’s eager to use Fox as fuel for Outkick, hoping for exponential growth. “We’re going to be able to win a lot of these battles and return sports to a place that brings us together as opposed to another divisive battle of culture wars,” Travis said.

“Sports is our framework and our foundation,” Travis explained to Kilmeade. “But we’re going to cover everything in a perspective that I think your audience is going to love.”

Founded in 2011, Travis has led Outkick to new heights in recent years, with a greater emphasis on gambling while continuing to vocalize the platform as a conservative answer to sports coverage.

Watch above via, Fox News

