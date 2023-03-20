March Madness Fans Mock CNN Segment About Employers Losing Estimated $17.3 Billion in Productivity: ‘Try for $20 Billion Next Year’

CNN was roasted on Twitter by March Madness fans after they aired a segment to show employers lose an estimated $17.3 billion in productivity during college basketball’s annual tournament.

Yearly, the first round of the spectacle, along with the Sweet 16, takes place on a Thursday and Friday, leading countless workers to not pay attention to their workload with games starting at noon eastern for the first round and not ending until well past midnight.

On Saturday, CNN Newsroom host Fredricka Whitfield chatted with business reporter Nathaniel Meyersohn to describe how much employers lose in productivity due to the tournament.

“We love watching the NCAA for a variety of reasons, but it costs employers in lost productivity, right?” Whitfield said. “We’re just so distracted?”

“We’re very distracted during this time of year, Fred,” Meyersohn said. “All of the time filling our brackets, doing the research, just to see the brackets get busted right into the tournament, and then watching the games during work hours. It’s costing employers in lost productivity.”

“Lost productivity up to $17.3 billion this year. That’s up a billion dollars from a year ago,” he continued. “And that’s because we have more Americans working than they did a year ago. Wages are also up, so that’s increasing lost productivity, and we’re spending more time researching our brackets.”

Whitfield was stunned at the enormous number Meyersohn had shared. “That’s big money when you put it that way.”

According to CBS Sports, there were no more perfect brackets registered on their website as early as Friday, which was only the end of the tournament’s first round. Many brackets were destroyed after 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson upset number one seed Purdue.

When CNN tweeted out the clip on Saturday night, they were met with harsh criticism from sports fans who were unsympathetic how much the March Madness games might cost their employers.

Let's try for $20 billion next year https://t.co/rpgzz2YANu — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) March 19, 2023

A new study has shown that March Madness costs the American economy $17.3 billion. Those are rookie numbers. Next year let’s aim for $25 B pic.twitter.com/Yk1RzJR0P1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 19, 2023

we could be costing them more, imo. time to up our game. https://t.co/XM1AvKxkeG — The Crink Chronicles (@cdgoldstein) March 19, 2023

there is one consulting firm that gets booked to talk this shit every year. it's basically their wrestlemania. they do the same thing about the super bowl, and that's their royal rumble. incredible that it still works https://t.co/0E2Mu6qbfY — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) March 19, 2023

L + ratio + didn't ask + game's on + nerd https://t.co/6TxRkagvSp — 1-seed crimson quarry (@crimsonquarry) March 19, 2023

Wage theft by employers is reportedly about $50 billion annually https://t.co/2yua0tcDiB — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 19, 2023

challenging everyone i know to cost their employers more in productivity next year during the ncaa tournament https://t.co/C5wmIKqI5Z — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) March 19, 2023

So?? — Paul Sporer (@sporer) March 19, 2023

I love people of all political stripes in the replies ratioing this. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 19, 2023

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com