As many athletes from the NFL and other American pro sports leagues publicly state their hesitancy to get vaccinated, the WNBA recently announced 99% of their players received the jab and are fully protected against Covid-19.

According to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, the WNBA has such a high vaccination rate because women are smarter than men.

“All the pro leagues in America, highest vaccination rate – WNBA,” Cowherd said Tuesday afternoon during his Fox Sports Radio show. “We build prisons cause of dumb young men, not women,” Cowherd added, to support his argument that women are smarter than men.

“One group of people, the WNBA is like ‘yea we have a pandemic, let’s get vaccinated.’ Guy leagues are all like 60 percent (vaccination rate) because ‘I’m a man! You don’t tell me what to do, I AM STRONGER THAN COVID!’” Cowherd said sarcastically.

“Well apparently if you just drink a lot of water and eat your vegetables,” Cowherd’s co-host Joy Taylor said jokingly.

“Yea, and do curls, you don’t need to get vaccinated,” Cowherd added, while doing imaginary bicep curls.

Last week, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter stated 65 percent of NFL players have received at least one Covid-19 jab. Earlier in June, The Washington Post reported only 16 of the NFL’s 32 teams have at least 50 players on their 90-man roster vaccinated. The NFL has 32 teams, each with 90 players until final cuts are made, whereas the WNBA has just 144 total regular season roster spots.

“This is a general theme on this show,” Cowherd added. “Women are smarter than men. It’s been established.”

