Colin Cowherd Slams LeBron James for Playing Doctor on Twitter: ‘Don’t Be I Told You so Guy In A Pandemic’

LeBron James attempted to spin his Twitter rant bashing the NBA as being sympathetic toward the fans, but Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd wasn’t forgiving of the Lakers’ superstar.

On Wednesday, James ripped the NBA for rushing the start of their current season, which he believes is leading to a rash of stars getting injured in the playoffs. “They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season,” he wrote,

“Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now,” added LeBron, who claimed a December start date was too soon, considering Covid forced the 2020 NBA Finals to end in October.

“Don’t be I told you so guy in a pandemic,” Cowherd said of LeBron during his Fox Sports Radio show Thursday afternoon.

“The NBA got a terrible break. The pandemic hit in the middle of their damn season!” Cowherd added. “They lost 50% of their audience, $1.5 billion. They were hemorrhaging money, they were hemorrhaging viewers. They hadn’t solved the pandemic, our president, our White House hadn’t!”

Normally an NBA season is completed in June, starting up again the following October. But with few things being normal during a global pandemic, the league decided on a quicker turnaround to tip-off the 2020-21 season. If the NBA didn’t get back to playing as soon as possible, team owners likely would have launched a collective bargaining dispute, demanding salary reductions for players.

“It didn’t matter if you were Black, White, conservative, liberal, rural, city, old, young, it didn’t matter. We all dealt with this,” the Fox Sports Radio host said of the pandemic.

“We’re all in this together,” Cowherd continued. “Don’t be I told you so guy in the pandemic. I don’t want to hear that. Let the cable companies and experts tell you they knew everything. We’ve all been just trying to get through this nightmare.”

