Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses to Live Near Sheep as the Manchester United Star Flees Mansion Over Baa’ing Animals

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like sheep. Or at least he doesn’t want to live anywhere near them.

After being away from Manchester United for 12 years, Ronaldo recently fled Juventus to make his grand and ceremonious return. Completing the move, Ronaldo and his family selected a 7-bedroom mansion in the UK. But after a few days in their new pad, Ronaldo wasn’t satisfied with his neighbors.

Soccer’s premier international superstar reportedly had to move mansions because noisy sheep were making it difficult for him to sleep at night. It was not reported if Ronaldo tried to rectify his insomnia by simply counting the nearby sheep. Instead, The Sun reports Ronaldo decided the best course of action was finding a new mansion.

“Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved,” a source told The Sun.

Don’t be too concerned for the 36-year-old striker and his family, apparently his new place is fitted with a cinema room, pool and a four-car garage. Despite the sleep deprivation and hassle of moving from one giant home to another, Ronaldo’s play doesn’t appear to be affected, with the striker scoring three goals in his first two matches for Man United.

