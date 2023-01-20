Dana White’s Power Slap League Averaged 295K Viewers And Finishes 45th In Debut, One Month After He Slapped His Wife

UFC President Dana White‘s new Power Slap league finished 45th in the ratings with an average viewership of 295,000 on Wednesday night, a month after he was shown on video slapping his wife.

A video surfaced of White slapping his wife, Anne, at a San Lucas, Mexico nightclub while the two were celebrating the New Year. In the footage, Anne slapped Dana in the face, who then slapped his wife back before others in the VIP section of the club separated the two. In the aftermath of the slap, White announced he would not get disciplined for his actions.

Nobody’s happy about this. Neither am I, but it happened, and I have to deal with it. What is my punishment? You’re my punishment. I’ve got to walk around for however long I live, whether it’s 10.4 years or another 25 years, and this is how I’m labeled now. My other punishment is I’m sure a lot of people, whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances who had respect for me might not have respect for me now. There’s a lot of things I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life that are way more of a punishment than what, I take a 30 day, 60 day absence. That’s not a punishment to me. The punishment is that I did it, and now I have to deal with it.

White’s new Power Slap show debuted on TV a week later than it originally was supposed to after the video of his slap aired. On Saturday, at a press conference after UFC Fight Night 217, White addressed why the new league was moved a week back.

“We pushed it back a week because I was supposed to come back and do, like, this whole media tour, which obviously wasn’t gonna happen when I got back,” White said.

Power Slap aired on Wednesday night on TBS and finished in the bottom half of shows on Wednesday night. White’s new program consists of two people who take turns slapping one another, but each slapper cannot defend themselves from the slap. Jason Pollack, a podcaster and reporter, revealed in a tweet Thursday night how the show performed.

“Dana White’s Power Slap premiere averaged 295,000 viewers and 0.10 in the 18-49 demo on TBS, ranking #45 among cable originals,” Pollack wrote.

He also added that the wrestling program, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), that led into Power Slap was at 969,000 viewers with a 0.31, according to Showbuzz.

