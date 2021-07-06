Defense Secretary Allows Cameron Kinley to Delay Navy Commission and Pursue NFL Career

NFL prospect Cameron Kinley will be allowed to delay his service time with the United States Navy, for the opportunity to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster.

After Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News reported the news Monday morning, Kinley later confirmed he will be allowed to attend NFL training camp after learning United States defense secretary Lloyd Austin overruled the Navy. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Kinley signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

Last month, Navy secretary Thomas Harker denied the defensive back the ability to delay his service, an opportunity that was afforded to other NFL hopefuls from the military. Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL, who Kinley thanked in his announcement, sent President Biden a letter requesting the waiver. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also expressed his desire to see Kinley get the opportunity to compete and make the defending Super Bowl champion’s roster.

“He’s obviously very, very important to the Navy. It’s kind of a catch-22,” Arians said. “I know he wants to attempt to be a professional football player, but he obviously means a ton to the Navy. So I’ll leave that up to them. Would love to have him, because I thought he showed promising signs when he was here.”

After participating in Tampa Bay’s rookie offseason programs, Kinley will now receive the chance to prove himself at their NFL training camp.

