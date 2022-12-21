Deranged Sports Radio Caller Rips NY Mets Big Signing as ‘Fraudulent Corruption Deal’ — Like Biden Beating Trump

A crazed fan called into WFAN, a New York sports talk radio station, and slammed the New York Mets’ signing of a star shortstop — calling it a “fraudulent corruption deal” … like the 2020 election.

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa originally agreed to sign with the San Francisco Giants, but the deal was rescinded after the Giants did not like something in his physical. That paved the way for the Mets to ink the superstar infielder to a 12 year, $315 million contract.

The news sent shockwaves through New York sports talk radio Wednesday. On WFAN’s Boomer and Gio, caller Dan in Carteret seemed just a little upset about the Mets’ signing.

“I got a problem with this late-night deal for the Mets here,” the caller said. “There’s something very fishy about this, okay? Late-night deals, I’ve been watching sports my whole life, just like you guys have.”

Show co-host Gregg Giannotti pushed back against Dan’s claim that Correa failed his physical. The caller referred to the situation as “fishy.”

“What is the end game here, Dan, that you’re uncovering as a member of the baseball FBI?” Giannotti asked.

Dan in Carteret got political with his response — and made a wild allusion to the 2020 election between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

“Some type of fraudulent corruption deal,” Dan added. “This is so similar to Joe Biden being behind in certain states, then in the middle of the night he takes the lead.”

Giannotti threw his hands up in disgust and fought back again as his co-host Bommer Esiason sat there and continued to listen to the two argue with one another.

“Dan, let’s not compare this to elections, alright?” Giannotti continued.

Giannotti explained that the Giants team doctors cleared him after his physical, but the Giants’ front office did not feel comfortable offering Correa the deal.

Watch above via CBS Sports Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com