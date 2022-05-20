Deshaun Watson Accusers Set For First Ever National TV Interview With HBO

HBO announced on Friday that several of Deshaun Watson’s accusers would be sitting down for interviews on the next episode of Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.

The tell-all episode will air on HBO channels Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s episode of HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel will have @soledadobrien sitting down with “several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct… for their first ever national TV interview,” per an HBO press release. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 20, 2022

According to the press release, several of Watson’s accusers will sit down with reporter Soledad O’Brien for their “first ever national TV interview.”

“In the report, they detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns,” the statement said.

Watson has had a tumultuous last 12 months to say the least, refusing to play for the Houston Texans last season before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in March. On top of all that, he is currently being investigated by the NFL after being accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault.

The former All-Pro quarterback has been cleared of criminal charges by a grand jury but still faces numerous civil lawsuits, as well as potential punishment by the league.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com