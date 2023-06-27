It appears the fight of the century has been called off.

After Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to throw down in a cage match at some point in the future, Musk’s mother has called off the fight. She confirmed the decision multiple times on Twitter.

“And now the fight has been canceled,” Maye Musk said in response to a tweet about it. “Great relief!”

And now the fight has been canceled. Great relief! 🤗 https://t.co/nIeRSXhKBt — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023

She then doubled down, saying, “Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case.”

Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case…🤨 https://t.co/y9gg9qrnuQ — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023

It all started when Elon called out Zuckerberg for his plans to create a service that will rival Twitter. When one user warned him that Zuckerberg is now a practicing martial artist, Elon said he was willing to challenge him to a cage match. Shortly after, Zuckerberg made a post on Instagram asking Elon to send his location. Elon then doubled down on Twitter, saying he was serious about the fight.

The idea of the fight quickly got the attention of the combat sports world. Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul offered to promote the fight, and UFC President Dana White predicted it would be the biggest fight ever.

Maye, however, is determined to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“No joking,” she said in response to a tweet by her son. “Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins.”

No joking. Fight with words only. In armchairs. 4 feet apart. The funniest person wins.🤗😂 https://t.co/MpgFZmspP2 — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 22, 2023

