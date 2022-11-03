‘Don’t Mess With Texas!’ Legendary Gambler ‘Mattress Mack,’ Whose Run-In With Phillies Fans Went Viral, Gloats After Astros Turn Tables in World Series

Houston Astros super fan Jim McIngvale, known as “Mattress Mack,” giddily celebrated outside Citizens Bank Park Wednesday night after the Astros no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies.

McIngvale placed a $10 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series with odds of +750 — with a payday of $75 million if the Astros beat the Phillies in the fall classic.

On Tuesday night, a viral video showed McIngvale arguing with Phillies fans after the Astros lost to the Phillies 7-0. He repeatedly shouted, “fuck you” at Phillies fans, who boasted in his face as he tried to leave the stadium.

McIngvale seemed to be in a better mood Wednesday night after the game. The Astros pitching staff threw a combined no-hitter in game four of the World Series and beat the Phillies 5-0. Starting pitcher Christian Javier threw six no-hit innings. Bryan Abreau, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressley each pitched one no-hit inning. It was the first no-hitter in World Series play since New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen threw a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1956 World Series.

As he stood outside the stadium, a person showed McIngvale an Astros tweet with the final score and a caption that read, “DON’T MESS WITH MACK.”

“The Houston Astros tweeted this, Mack,” the person said and showed McIngvale the phone.

“Don’t mess with Mack,” McIngvale read out loud. “No, it should say ‘don’t mess with the Houston Astros! No-hitter today, 5-0. Great job, Astros! Made the entire city proud! Everybody in Houston is pumped up! Looking forward to game five coming up, right? And that’s going to go up 3-2 (in the series), and going back home and winning a world championship a Minute Maid Park. Don’t mess with Texas! Don’t mess with the Astros!”

The Astros bought into McInvale’s fandom and used him as an informal team mascot after his scuffle with the Philly faithful. Humble pie came quickly for the fans in the city of brotherly love.

The Astros and Phillies play game five Thursday night in Philadelphia.

