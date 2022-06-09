Draymond Green Laughed Off Suggestion Rival Celtics Could be Listening to His Podcast for Insider Intel During NBA Finals

Golden State Warrior power forward, Draymond Green went off on a reporter who asked if he considered his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, to be a source of intel for the rival Boston Celtics as the two teams continue to face off in the NBA finals.

The conversation took place during the presser following Game 3 which the Warriors lost to the Celtics 116-100. Green was ejected from the game after getting six personal fouls and only scored 2 points during the game.

Reporter, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report asked Green, “I’ve found listening to your podcast, recaps the last couple of games pretty interesting. Are you conscious at all of what you’re saying about the X’s and O’s of the game plans, and the adjustments could be making their way back to Boston staffers and influencing their decision making at all?”

“No,” Green said definitively. “I don’t say much different on the podcast than I say to you right here. So what X’s and O’s did I say on the podcast?” he asked.

Fischer said the only thing he could remember from the podcast was Green listing the different ways he had to cover certain Celtics players.

“That was just contesting shots,” Green said. “If that’s Xs and O’s, then I — you reaching for something. It’s all good though. Keep going,” he said laughing.

Fischer began to backtrack and explain what he originally meant but Green cut him off to say, “I mean, you went for it, but hey, respect. Appreciate the podcast promo, you just gave me, man. The Draymond Green Show — next time just mention it that way.”

“You got it,” Fischer replied.

Listen above via KNBR on Twitter.

