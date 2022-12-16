Ejected Fan Says He Didn’t Threaten Draymond Green’s Life, Claims Bucks Security Can Vouch For Him

A Milwaukee Bucks fan who was ejected after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green accused him of threatening his life is disputing Green’s accusations, and claims that the Bucks security can back him up.

On Tuesday night, Bucks fan Mike Shane was ejected from the Warriors and Bucks game after Green went to NBA officials James Capers and Ray Acosta and singled him out in the stands.

After the game, Green told the media that he had Shane ejected because he threatened Green’s life.

“Some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said on Tuesday night. “I was this close to really going back.”

Shane defended himself on the KJ Live podcast, hosted by former UCLA basketball player Kris Johnson.

“My question to you, Mike, did you threaten Draymond Green’s life?” Johnson asked.

“No, not at all,” Shane answered. “I said, ‘Draymond, we giving you a pass.’ He said, ‘What pass?'”

“He blew it out of proportion, actually,” Shane added. “I don’t know how he can take that as a threat.”

Shane explained that the “pass” he gave Green was for when Green slugged his Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in the face at practice. Poole is from the Milwaukee area.

“I was speaking up for the city of Milwaukee,” Shane continued. “Basically telling him, man, we giving you a pass. We haven’t forgot about what you did, big bully; we haven’t forgot about what you did, and we giving you a pass. We forgive you.”

Shane explained that he wanted to defend Poole because they were both from the same city.

“I’m coming from being from Milwaukee and from a basketball fan perspective,” Shane said. “Let alone him being from Milwaukee. You don’t do that to your teammate.”

“I was speaking up for Milwaukee,” Shane added. “We felt like we saw little brother getting bullied.”

Shane pointed out that he had Bucks security and police officers near him since he sat so close to the court, and they knew he did not threaten Green’s life.

“There was two police officers who was actually right there,” Shane continued. “There’s a police officer and the league security who came back there and vouched for me ’cause they was right there and said I didn’t use any profanity. I didn’t say anything malicious.”

