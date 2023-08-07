Musk Goes From Bragging About Weight Training to Claiming He’s Injured After Zuckerberg Pushes to Confirm Cage Fight

Elon Musk’s highly anticipated cage fight with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could be on hold after the Tesla CEO claimed an ill-timed “injury.”

Both Musk and Zuckerberg agreed to a cage fight earlier this summer and the event is set to be quite the spectacle.

Many have hedged their bets on Zuckerberg taking home a win as he’s been heavily training in jiu-jitsu since the 2020 pandemic and recently won his first tournament. Zuckerberg, 39, revealed last week he had built an MMA-style octagon fighting ring in his backyard, adding further hype to the fight — although his wife was not impressed.

Musk, 52, is not one to be outshined and posted his own video showcasing his ability to lift weights in an early morning live stream last Friday.

Early Sunday morning, Musk announced on Twitter that the fight would be live-streamed on X (Twitter) with all proceeds going to charities that help veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Zuckerberg jabbed at Musk in a later post on Threads, stating that he was “Not holding my breath,” when it comes to the fight actually coming to fruition.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Hours later, it appears Musk either suffered an incredibly ill-timed injury or is getting stage fright as he announced that an injury to his back might set back the whole event.

The father of ten revealed he would be getting an MRI done on his neck and upper back later this week to show if he would be able to even participate in the event.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Only time will tell if the biggest nerd fight in history will come to fruition or if it’s all been smoke and mirrors.

