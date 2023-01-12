Eric Adams Announces NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge Will Get Key To The City After Historic Season

New York City mayor Eric Adams announced that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will receive a key to the city after the slugger’s historic 2022 season.

Judge set a new American League record after he hit 62 home runs in the 2022 season. Yankees outfielder Roger Maris held the American League home run title for 61 years after he cranked 61 home runs in 1961. Like Maris did in 1961, Judge was named the American League MVP after his record-setting season.

Now Judge will get another reward for his incredible season. In a one-on-one interview, Adams told Juliet Papa on 1010 WINS EXTRAS that Judge’s new hardware will be a key to New York City.

“Is Aaron Judge getting a key to the city?” Papa asked.

Adams got a chuckle out of the question, but then he confirmed that the Yankees outfielder will receive the honor.

“Oh, you know he is!” Adams said. “We’re gonna make sure you have a front seat!”

Adams explained that workers in the Mayor’s office were in talks with the Yankees to set up a date so that Judge can receive his award.

“The team is putting it together now,” Adams continued. “We’re communicating with the Yankees organization, and we’re gonna roll out. If they accept, we would love to give it to Aaron Judge. It was a historical moment.”

Judge became a free agent after his fantastic 2022 season and signed a massive nine-year $360 million contract with the Yankees in December. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner named Judge the 16th captain of the organization along with the big payday.

Judge isn’t the first baseball player to be honored this way. Each player on the 2009 Yankees team who won the World Series received a key to the city from then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Former pitcher Dwight Gooden, who pitched for the Yankees and New York Mets, received a key to the city in 2017, and the “Miracle Mets,” who won the 1969 World Series, received keys to the city in 2019.

Listen above via 1010 WINS EXTRAS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com