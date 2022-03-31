The worldwide leader in sports is opening up their bank accounts yet again as ESPN announced the contract extensions of news breakers Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski Thursday. The pair are set to make $10 million annually, according to Outkick.

ESPN first began their mass spending spree earlier this month when they poached long-time Fox Sports broadcasters, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to broadcast a revamped Monday Night Football. The pair look to make $18 and $15 million a year, respectively, over the course of five years.

🏈 and 🏀 💣 💣 Congrats to @AdamSchefter & @wojespn The two very best in the business. https://t.co/KHjuv0g0zX — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2022

The deal will most likely reset the market for other top insiders, including Shams Charania of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo and Turner Sports, whose contracts are set to expire later this year.

With Woj and Adam Schefter re-signed at ESPN, @ShamsCharania of The Athletic and Stadium is currently the biggest media free agent on the market this summer. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zVpIyODyc9 — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2022

While “Schefty” and “Woj” don’t drive revenue the same way traditional sports broadcasters and anchors do for ESPN, the pair are two of the biggest names in sports news-breaking as they tend to have the report minutes before the official announcement by organizations.

Not wanting to lose their two stars or credit another media outlet, ESPN acted quickly and paid handsomely, to keep their two key cogs with the company.

