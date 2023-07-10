Ex-NBA Player Competes in Ice Cube’s Big3 League With ‘Trump Won’ Written on His Head

Former NBA player Royce White had an impressive showing Sunday as Power defeated Trilogy in the Big3 league created by rapper Ice Cube.

However, White’s performance wasn’t the main story to come from the game.

As the game went on, viewers noticed White appeared to have something written on the side of his head. It wasn’t long before a camera caught White at the right angle and the message was displayed clear as day: “Trump Won!”

The words were a reference to the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump did not lose to Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. Naturally, the action was met with a litany of praise from prominent conservative figures.

“Royce White knows what’s going on,” Republican politician Kari Lake tweeted. “Trump won. EVERYONE knows it.”

Steve Bannon — former chief strategist for Trump — called White an “American Patriot.”

White was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 16th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He struggled with Generalized Anxiety Disorder and had a severe fear of flying. Because of this fear, he took the team bus wherever possible.

Unfortunately, White’s career was cut short due to constant clashes with the NBA. He believed the league lacked sufficient resources for players dealing with mental health issues.

After his NBA career, White entered the political realm. He’s run against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in his home state, and has endorsed Trump for the 2024 election.

His political messages in the Big3 aren’t new. Just a week prior, he wrote, “Protect RFK Jr.” — in reference to presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — on his head.

Protect RFK JR. I’m surprised they got up close on this… Sacred Honor! #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/zKw7eazbze — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) July 2, 2023

