Florida High School Track Meet Turns Violent as Runner is Punched Mid-Race

Floridians have been known to do some wacky things, but this incident might rank up there in the shenanigans archive for the state as a high school track meet turned into a fight club over the weekend when one athlete threw a punch at another competitor.

The incident occurred at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday when witnesses claim the athlete in a black uniform was standing on the track as the runner in white and red was circling around the track, leading the race.

High school track race fight club pic.twitter.com/0nbDRz5Iur — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) March 29, 2022

Witnesses told TMZ the altercation started when the runner leading the race first yelled at the athlete in black to move. But when the next lap came, the kid in black appeared to purposely get in the way of the runner by standing on the track, a major offense in the sport.

The runner in red then pushed his opponent out of the way and the athlete in black retaliated by chasing him down and sucker-punching him from behind.

The athlete fell to the track in a heap but it is unclear if he sustained serious injuries from the attack.

