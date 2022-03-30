Ward and Yingst Cooperate, Colbert’s Ridiculous Suggestion | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNERS:

Clarissa Ward, Trey Yingst

It was a moment where journalistic rivalries were rendered totally inconsequential, and correspondents for competing networks came together in a staggering show of unity.

According to the Wall Street Journal, CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward and Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst worked together out of a Kyiv hotel suite — which was serving as a makeshift CNN newsroom — in the wake of an attack which killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, and also wounded Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall.

The Journal reports that Ward and Yingst were calling morgues, hospitals, and Ukrainian military officials in an effort to locate Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, helping to relay information about their last known whereabouts. Eventually, Fox News’s security team got a tip that Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova’s remains had been identified.

Ward and Yingst have earned their reputations as experienced journalists reporting from a wide variety of war zones over the years. We’ve named them both our Media Winners of the Day on an individual basis multiple times before, and they’ve continued that stellar track record from the front lines in Ukraine.

This cross-network cooperation, obviously, goes far beyond just doing a good job as reporters, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t tip our hat in respect.