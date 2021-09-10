Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Hopes to Be ‘Cancelled’: It Takes Your Career ‘to the Top’

Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has pushed his new media endeavors in recent months, launching a podcast while joining many others as a guest. But according to Cutler, the best thing for his career might be figuring out a way to get cancelled.

“You wanna get cancelled,” Cutler said on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend.

“If you schedule your cancelling well,” Von started to say before Cutler finished the statement with, “you’re gonna go to the top.”

“I’ve tried to get cancelled, on Instagram and stuff,” Cutler added. “I don’t know, I think you have to go really bad these days, which I don’t wanna do that.”

Last month, Cutler joined Twitter, claiming he was “pretty sure Instagram is about to kick me off.” Cutler made the declaration shortly after sharing anti-vax content on his Instagram page.

The former quarterback also previously claimed he believed Instagram was attempting to stall his followers at 660,000 so that 666 would be displayed at the top of his page. Cutler currently has 669,000 followers on Instagram.

In recent months, Cutler has been vocal about not wanting to get vaccinated against Covid and not letting his children wear a mask. He feels so strongly about keeping his kids unmasked that the former NFL star plans to run for his local school board in 2024.

Cutler’s anti-vax comments, however, are not just for show as he hopes to get cancelled. Years before the Covid vaccine became a hot button issue, Cutler and his then wife Kristin Cavallari touted keeping their children unvaccinated. If he truly wants to get cancelled to promote his personal podcast Uncut with Jay Cutler, it might require more than anti-vax, anti-mask content.

