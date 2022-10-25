Former USC Running Back LenDale White Say Bag Filled With $150k Cash Was Left In His College Apartment: ‘I Never Told Anybody They Left It There’

Former NFL running back LenDale White claimed that a bag filled with $150,000 was left at his college apartment when he played at USC.

White was an All-American running back at the University of Southern California. He shared time with former USC running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.

Bush had his Heisman Trophy taken away from him after an investigation revealed Bush received luxurious benefits from school backers, which was a violation against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

White shared a story, as he sat alongside former NFL running back Chris Johnson, about the benefits he received when he was a member of USC’s football program with Barstool Sport’s podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, hosted by former NFL player Will Compton and current NFL player Taylor Lewan.

Compton and Lewan asked White about the benefits he received.

“I hear stories about the $750,000 house,” White said. “My parents didn’t move when they say we was about to go to the draft.”

Lewan quickly asked what kind of car he drove in college, and White answered with a LexusGS400.

“Those stipends must have been pretty decent in California,” Lewan said with a laugh. “I didn’t know $1200 a month could get you that. That’s crazy dude.”

Compton was curious how White got the money to afford an expensive car while he attended school.

“Are we talking about coaches? We talking about boosters? What?” Compton asked.

White began to describe a story about when he would get a new apartment, and someone would leave a bag filled with cash behind.

‘I don’t really know what a coach or a booster is,” White added. “All I know is I had a nice house or apartment, and when I went in there, I know there was somebody left something behind. I don’t know if it was for me or not, but I never told anybody they left it there, and I kept it.”

“What’s the most amount of money you’ve seen left somewhere,” Compton asked.

“About $150,000,” White answered. “This is all just cash, rubber bands.”

Watch above via Bussin’ With The Boys.

