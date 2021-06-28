Fox & Friends Co-Hosts Audibly Gasp at Horrible Outfield Collision From Indians-Twins Game

The Cleveland Indians will be without Josh Naylor for the foreseeable future, after the 24-year-old outfielder was involved in a violent collision with second baseman Ernie Clement Sunday afternoon.

Monday morning, Fox & Friends watched the clip for the first time as Jillian Mele went through the headlines. Co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy appeared equally disturbed by the video, as they implored Mele to warn them the next time she plans to share such an excruciating clip.

The cringing reactions from the Fox & Friends hosts embodied how nearly every baseball fan felt when they watched the collision, which deserves a disclaimer.

The accident took place after Twins infielder Jorge Polanco checked his swing, sending a blooper into shallow right field. Naylor and Clement both chased the popup at Minnesota’s Target Field, but neither player veered off, causing a vicious crash in the outfield. Naylor received the worst of the blow, as he helicoptered after crashing into Clement and proceeded to roll around the outfield in pain.

Naylor left the game on a stretcher, with his right foot in an air cast. The Indians outfielder was later taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken bone in his right leg.

