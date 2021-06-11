Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard Slams Scottie Pippen for Minimizing Michael Jordan in New Memoir: This Book ‘Might be Fiction’

If LeBron James struggles to be placed on the same level as Michael Jordan, analysts and basketball historians certainly aren’t going to put Scottie Pippen up there.

But after seeing the description for Pippen’s new memoir Unguarded, it seems like Jordan’s former sidekick is looking to be treated as number 23’s basketball equal. Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard was perplexed by the shade being thrown at Jordan.

This book “might be fiction,” Broussard said after hearing the publisher description of Pippen’s memoir.

👁️👁️@Chris_Broussard calls out Scottie Pippen for his new book that tries to shoot down his reputation as ‘Jordan’s sidekick’: “This book might be fiction… Michael Jordan was the KING and Scottie Pippen was like a little prince.” pic.twitter.com/9L32Iynshn — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 10, 2021

“Simply put, without Pippen, there are no championship banners—let alone six—hanging from the United Center rafters. There’s no Last Dance documentary. There’s no “Michael Jordan” as we know him. The 1990s Chicago Bulls teams would not exist as we know them,” the book description reads.

“I got two words for Scottie Pippen, STOOOOOP IT!!!!” Broussard yelled to begin his rant.

“That description makes it seem like he thinks, he was just as valuable to that team as Michael Jordan,” the Fox Sports Radio host said. “Scottie Pippen is LUCKY that he went to play with Michael Jordan.”

“Michael Jordan was the king and Scottie Pippen was like a prince,” Broussard added. But that doesn’t seem good enough for Pippen as he fishes for more credit despite being recognized as a hall-of-famer.

Last year, Chicago Bulls’ documentary The Last Dance dominated the sports world as live games were halted by the Covid pandemic. During the doc, Pippen was at times portrayed as selfish, frustrated and underpaid. Unhappy with some of the aired details, Pippen now looks forward to discussing the Chicago Bulls ‘90s championship run from his point of view.

