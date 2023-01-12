Frankie Muniz Announces He’s Now a Full-Time NASCAR Driver

Actor Frankie Muniz announced that he will become a full-time NASCAR driver and compete for “an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.”

Muniz, known for being a child actor in his most notable role as Malcolm in the hit TV series Malcolm In The Middle, announced on Wednesday that he will live out a lifelong dream, driving in a NASCAR series.

“I’m excited to learn, but I’m also excited to maybe show that I can do this,” Muniz said in a video posted to his Twitter.

In a video posted to Twitter, Muniz was shown in and around racecars throughout his life. Most notably, a shot of him when he met NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt at the 2001 Daytona 500. Other celebrities appeared in the video, including Steve-O from Jackass and former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien, and they both asked the actor about his love for racing. The video showed many different occasions when Muniz raced throughout his life.

In the tweet, Muniz wrote:

Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams. Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.

