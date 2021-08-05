Giants Coordinator Jason Garrett Roasted for Demanding Reporters Call Him ‘Coach’: ‘Lighten Up Francis’

By Brandon ContesAug 5th, 2021, 2:34 pm
 

Jason Garrett

Officially, Jason Garrett is the New York Giants offensive coordinator. He has not had “coach” in his title since being fired from the Dallas Cowboys after the 2019 season. But Garrett still prefers to be called “coach,” even by people he doesn’t coach.

Reporters at a press conference Thursday said “Good to see you in person, Jason.”

The Giants coordinator responded with: “Good to see you, coach. That’s how we do it around here,” as he walked out of the presser.

Offering a smirk as he exited the podium, it’s unclear whether Garrett was joking or truly expects his demand to be met. Garrett is currently in his second year as the Giants offensive coordinator, following nine and a half seasons as the Cowboys head coach, where he depicted mediocrity by winning just two playoff games.

Deion Sanders made similar demands last month, when he walked out on an Alabama reporter for not calling him “coach.”

At least Sanders is actually a head coach, in his second season with Jackson State. Two weeks after Sanders appeared agitated, Garrett had his chance to get equally roasted on social media following the plea for respect.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: