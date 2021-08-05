Giants Coordinator Jason Garrett Roasted for Demanding Reporters Call Him ‘Coach’: ‘Lighten Up Francis’

Officially, Jason Garrett is the New York Giants offensive coordinator. He has not had “coach” in his title since being fired from the Dallas Cowboys after the 2019 season. But Garrett still prefers to be called “coach,” even by people he doesn’t coach.

Reporters at a press conference Thursday said “Good to see you in person, Jason.”

The Giants coordinator responded with: “Good to see you, coach. That’s how we do it around here,” as he walked out of the presser.

Jason Garrett would like to be called “Coach.” Noted. pic.twitter.com/JR5Ha9Omr1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 5, 2021

Offering a smirk as he exited the podium, it’s unclear whether Garrett was joking or truly expects his demand to be met. Garrett is currently in his second year as the Giants offensive coordinator, following nine and a half seasons as the Cowboys head coach, where he depicted mediocrity by winning just two playoff games.

Deion Sanders made similar demands last month, when he walked out on an Alabama reporter for not calling him “coach.”

At least Sanders is actually a head coach, in his second season with Jackson State. Two weeks after Sanders appeared agitated, Garrett had his chance to get equally roasted on social media following the plea for respect.

Lighten up Francis https://t.co/HIDoTxz7nV — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) August 5, 2021

So, no. That title is reserved for people who play for him, not for people who cover him. pic.twitter.com/6XoyIYMs0c — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 5, 2021

If Jason Garrett insists on a title, the Giants beats should call him “coordinator.” https://t.co/1YdBgOgsXf — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) August 5, 2021

#Giants coordinator Jason Garrett seriously insists that the media calls him “coach” Get over yourself Jason.pic.twitter.com/vSYoFvwUhT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2021

You shouldn’t call Jason Garrett “coach” unless he’s your own coach. Same rule applies to Deion Sanders. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 5, 2021

Lmao who tf does Jason Garrett think he is https://t.co/wIC5aSofDb — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) August 5, 2021

Telling myself that Jason Garrett just made the best Deion Sanders joke of all time and that we’re not really about to have the “coach” argument again. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) August 5, 2021

Jason Garrett is not coaching the beat writers. The reporters are not subordinates or anything along those lines. His name is Jason or Mr. Garrett. Call him that. — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) August 5, 2021

This is so stupid. When did this become a thing? Coach, Jason, Ralph, Billy Bob or Guy. Who gives a CRAP??? https://t.co/Y4le5VYyQs — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) August 5, 2021

Why does football insist on running back this stupid cringey argument every month or so? https://t.co/aAaGzU2uQb — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) August 5, 2021

oh ffs not this again https://t.co/jAmsmsAupM — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 5, 2021

