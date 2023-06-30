JUST IN: Top Analyst Jeff Van Gundy Let Go by ESPN

ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy, one-third of the network’s most beloved NBA broadcasting team, has been let go, according to the New York Post.

The news of Van Gundy’s departure came shortly after the Post reported ESPN was gearing up for another round of high-profile layoffs. Around 20 on-air stars — including Van Gundy — will be let go in an effort to save “tens of millions of dollars.”

Van Gundy, 61, coached for 11 seasons before transitioning to the broadcast booth. Joined by legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and co-analyst Mark Jackson, Van Gundy was part of ESPN’s top broadcasting NBA booth. Over the years, Van Gundy became known for going on wild tangents on the air. Jackson would often join him, leaving Breen to try to steer the conversation back to basketball.

ESPN saw this from Jeff Van Gundy and called it a day 💀 pic.twitter.com/nUv8VBTNl5 — Suns Run The West (@DubSuns) June 30, 2023

Jeff Van Gundy is out at ESPN…never forget the time he saw Rihanna walk in front of him on air during the Finals pic.twitter.com/VeNHSsHdQG — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) June 30, 2023

This past season, Breen had called his 100th NBA Finals game. Van Gundy also nearing the milestone.

Coach Doc Rivers — whose stint with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an end when the team was eliminated from the playoffs this past season — is considered to be an outside choice. Rivers, the Post added, has a close relationship with Breen.

