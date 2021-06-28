‘I Have No Problem’ Calling Phil Jackson Racist: Scottie Pippen Vilifies Legendary NBA Coach During Interview with Dan Patrick

Hall-of-Fame basketball player and former sidekick to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen is doubling down on his claim that legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson is racist.

Pippen made headlines last week, after his inflammatory interview with GQ sparked and rekindled controversies with Kevin Durant, Charles Barkley, Jordan and Jackson.

During the interview, Pippen revisited the 1994 NBA Playoffs and Jackson’s decision to draw up a potential game-winning shot for rookie Toni Kukoc against the New York Knicks. With Michael Jordan off playing baseball, the ’94 Bulls were Pippen’s team, leaving him incensed by the head coach’s play call.

After the shot was drawn up, Pippen refused to go back into the game and instead sat on the bench for the final play. Kukoc ultimately drained the buzzer-beater, giving the Bulls a 2-1 series lead over New York. More than a quarter-century later, Pippen claims Jackson’s decision to give Kukoc the ball was a “racial move.”

Joining The Dan Patrick Show Monday morning, Pippen was asked to provide further clarification on his opinion of Jackson.

DP: “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Pippen: “I don’t have a problem with that.” DP: “Do you think Phil was?” Pippen: “Oh yeah…” Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil’s decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

“By saying a racial move, you’re calling Phil a racist,” Patrick told Pippen.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” the six-time NBA champion answered.

“Do you think Phil was, or is?” Patrick asked

“Oh, yeah,” Pippen said unequivocally.

Nicknamed the “Zen Master,” Jackson was known for his ability to connect with players on a personal level, getting superstars and big personalities to work well together. He won six titles with Jordan and Pippen on the Chicago Bulls, later winning five more championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

To support his argument, Pippen berated Jackson for a tell-all book he wrote after his first three titles in Los Angeles, which offered negative characterizations of Kobe Bryant and claimed he was “uncoachable.” The book came out after Jackson left the Lakers, but he would later make amends with Bryant and return to coach Los Angeles, winning two more titles.

