UFC President Dana White sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and discussed a wide range of topics, which included his relationship with President Donald Trump.

White detailed that his relationship with the former president went back to when Trump was a business man and White fought to get the UFC off the ground. Trump has described White as the only essential person in sports.

“I love him and appreciate that,” White told Carlson. “Hopefully I’ve built a business over the last 22 years, that no matter who comes and goes we’ll last and continue to grow.”

“He’s a very very good friend of mine,” White added. “Donald Trump has been such a good friend to me since the day I met him. When we bought this company, this company had such a bad stigma attached to it within the sport that we could not get into venues. Venues didn’t want us.”

Trump helped his friend out and offered one of his properties to host a UFC event.

“He’s a sports guy, he loves sports,” White continued. “He offered us to come and do the event at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. We did two events with him. He showed up for the first fight; stayed for the last fight.”

White believed the relationship between the two changed after those events.

“Everything that ever happened to me in my career after that day, the first guy to reach out and say congratulations, was Donald Trump,” White said.

White and Trump’s relationship had very little to do with politics and more about business. That was why it should not have come as a shock when White spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention on behalf of Trump. Trump supported White when he would show up to UFC events.

