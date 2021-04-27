<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Social media critics won’t stop Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield from doubling down on his UFO sighting, and now he has the backing of the US Navy.

“I’m a firm believer in UFOs and Sasquatch,” Mayfield said during his Monday press conference. “It’s real, I saw it, I’m glad the Navy finally confirmed some more pictures and now everybody doesn’t think I’m as crazy. I believe!”

Last month, Mayfield tweeted that he and his wife “almost 100%” just saw a UFO on their way home from dinner.

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner… we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it… Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

Mayfield recounted the sighting during his Monday video conference.

“It was one of those things (his wife Emily) was looking down at her phone in the passenger seat. It was nighttime so when you are looking at your phone screen, everything is dark around you and you can only see that light, it was bright enough to where it caught her attention, too. We kind of just looked at each other, ‘Did you just see that? Yeah.’ Other people in that area confirmed, too.”

The Cleveland Browns quarterback received a lot of flak on social media after his first sighting. Not only is he doubling down on his belief of UFOs after the Navy recently released confirmed images, but he’s adding Sasquatch to his list.

Mayfield isn’t the only NFL quarterback to publicly state he saw a UFO, last year Aaron Rodgers detailed his sighting during an interview with Pat McAfee. Rodgers said his experience came about 16 years ago in New Jersey, when he saw what appeared to be three fighter jets chasing the unidentified flying object. If the often-amusing Mayfield is going to be teased for his belief of UFOs, the Packers three-time MVP quarterback deserves the same treatment.

Watch above via, Cleveland.com

