‘I’m Not Doing This With You!’ It Took All of Two Days for Skip Bayless’ Revamped Show to Spiral Out of Control

The new crew of FS1’s Undisputed hasn’t wasted any time letting their personalities clash in fiery fashion.

The revamped show returned from a two-month hiatus on Monday with Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin. By Tuesday, Irvin and Johnson were already on the verge of leaving the set in the middle of a conversation about football.

While discussing Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson’s placement on the NFL’s list of its top 100 players, the group was debating how receivers should be valued in the league. Jefferson emerged as No. 2 on that list behind only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Sherman — a retired NFL cornerback — said a receiver shouldn’t be that high because their role is too reliant on other players. He argued that quarterbacks and even edge-rushing defensive linemen are more important to a team because they’re in complete control of their respective success or failure.

Johnson and Irvin — two hall-of-fame receivers — predictably disagreed with that assessment. Then Sherman decided to take it a step further.

“I’ll say something to piss you off right now,” Sherman said. “Corner is a harder position.”

Johnson and Irvin immediately got up from their seats and began walking away.

“See, now I gotta go, Mike,” Johnson said.

“I’m not doing that with you!” Irvin said as he turned around to face Sherman. “I’m not doing this with you! Are you … Come on, dude!

“I promise you I’m about to leave this set.”

After they returned to their seats, Johnson brought up the fact that Sherman was initially a receiver before playing cornerback in the NFL. He argued that Sherman made the switch because he knew he couldn’t play receiver at the professional level.

Irvin rose from his seat to egg on Johnson as the two high-fived.

“You ain’t gotta catch that ball!” Irvin yelled at Sherman.

“All you gotta do is run with somebody!” Johnson added.

“And you got a safety over there to help you!” Irvin fired back.

Sherman explained that he switched to avoid being dependent on other players.

“The reason I moved positions is because I didn’t wanna be dependent on somebody else,” he said.

The explanation drew groans of disbelief from the former receivers.

“I want to control my own destiny!” he continued. “I wanted to make sure that I impacted every play. I didn’t want no water breaks … (If) it’s a 10-play series (and) you play corner? I’m on the field for 10 plays.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

