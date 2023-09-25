‘I’m Off the Hook!’ Former QB Dan Orlovsky Celebrates the Arrival of Another Player in the NFL’s Most Unflattering Club

History has proven time and time again that misery truly does loves company, and there are few examples greater than former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

During Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts were pinned deep on their side of the field. When QB Gardner Minshew II dropped back on a pass play, he made the mistake of dropping so far back to evade defenders that he inadvertently stepped out of bounds in the back of the endzone, resulting in a safety for the other team.

It’s a blunder that’s seemingly become synonymous with Orlovsky, as noted by the announcers and even the NFL.

In a 2008 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Orlovsky — who was the QB for the Detroit Lions at the time — attempted to roll out to his right but ended up running right out of bounds. Making matters worse was the fact that he continued running since he had no idea what he just did. The Lions finished the season 0-16 and that play has become a defining moment for both that team and Orlovsky’s playing career.

No matter what happened the rest of the game, this Dan Orlovsky safety would be one of the most memorable bloopers in NFL history. What made it even worse: the Lions went on to lose by two points… (Oct. 12, 2008) #DETvsMIN @JaredAllen69 @Vikings pic.twitter.com/uFoDvzHDdi — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 4, 2018

Fortunately for Orlovsky, the list of quarterbacks who’ve made the mistake is slowly growing. In addition to Minshew doing it Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo did it last season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jimmy G with his version of the Dan Orlovsky play for a safety 👀pic.twitter.com/b7Rfc1G8pF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 26, 2022

Naturally, Orlovsky was thrilled to see Minshew join the club.

“First Jimmy, now Gardner,” Orlovsky said in a video posted on Twitter. “I’m off the hook. I’m off the hook.”

