Irritable Nick Saban Reaches for Tired Insult to Lash Out at Reporters: ‘Did Any of You Play Sports?’

Earlier this week, famed sideline reporter Erin Andrews stated she used to feel “intimidated” while interviewing Nick Saban. Not more than 24-hours later, the cranky Alabama football coach lashed out at the media.

During a recent press conference, Saban became unhinged without prompt after reporters asked him an innocuous question about tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

The junior was expected to take on a significant role in Alabama’s offense this season, but saw very limited action during the team’s first two games. Billingsley was more active in their third game against Florida, even scoring a touchdown during the win, leading a reporter to inquire about what changed?

After beginning to answer the question with a measured response, Saban grew increasingly agitated by the topic.

“Did any of you play sports? The coach is supposed to play the best players, right?” Saban said. “And then it’s up to the players to do what they’re supposed to do so they get to play. Because they become one of the best players. So that’s what he’s doing now.

“But I don’t know, maybe if you didn’t play, that’s not something that you quite get. So to answer your question, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do.”

Saban’s outburst as he slighted reporters for what he considered an apparent lack of athleticism is not without precedent. There are two sides to Saban. The short-fused football coach who often presents himself on the sideline or in front of the media, and the guy who tells “deez nuts” jokes to his players behind closed doors.

The question as to why Billingsley received more playing time against Florida was completely fair. Saban going to the well for the tired you’re not a player or coach, you don’t know what you’re talking about slander was not.

