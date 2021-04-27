‘It’s Over! You Gotta Accept It!” Skip Bayless Insists Kevin Durant is Better Than LeBron in Fiery Argument With Shannon Sharpe

The hosts of Fox Sports’ Undisputed never hide their biases when it comes to debating the best player in the NBA. Shannon Sharpe loves LeBron James and Skip Bayless is a noted Kevin Durant defender.

Tuesday morning, the hosts responded to LeBron’s former teammate Richard Jefferson, who recently said he didn’t want to see Durant in the playoffs while he was playing. Bayless took it as justification that Durant is the best player in the league, but Sharpe wasn’t ready to concede.

“You keep saying [Durant] is the best, he linked up with a unanimous MVP, he linked up with Klay and Draymond!” Sharpe fired at his Undisputed co-host.

The former NFL tight end hates that Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 to join a loaded Golden State Warriors team coming off two Finals appearances and a 73-win season. Bayless argued that Durant was handicapped by Russell Westbrook “the all-time ball hog” in Oklahoma City.

“Who was the primary decision-maker? Does Kevin bring the ball up the floor?” Bayless asked.

“Oh now he’s handicapped?!” Sharpe said, firing back at the idea of Westbrook being a detriment to Durant’s game. “You make every excuse in the world when Kevin Durant does not succeed in the playoffs.”

Bayless claims the Warriors needed Durant to put them over the top, Sharpe argues he needed to join a championship ready team to win his first title.

“Would Kevin Durant have won the 2017, 2018 NBA Finals if he was not on Golden State?” Sharpe asked Bayless.

“Who was the MVP? Who did they beg to come?” Bayless answered. “I’ve been trying to tell you, he’s the best player on the planet. It’s over! You gotta accept it, you gotta swallow it!”

LeBron vs Durant is a tough argument. The real problem is they’re debating two forwards who are 32 and 36-years-old, both with a lot of mileage on their legs. Someone younger in the NBA has to step up and take the reins fast.

Watch above via, Fox Sports 1.

