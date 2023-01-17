Jabari Smith Jr. Tells LeBron, ‘You Played Against My Dad,’ Says ‘You Feel Old, Don’t You?’

LeBron James had his mind blown on Monday night when Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. informed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar he faced Jabari Smith Sr.’s team in his first NBA game.

Smith Jr., 19, has had a solid first year out of Auburn, averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

At one point, the rookie called out to James, 38, to inform him this wasn’t the first time he was facing a team with a Jabari Smith on it:

SMITH: Hey. You played against my dad. Your first NBA game ever. JAMES: Really? SMITH: Sacramento. JAMES: Why’d you do that to me? SMITH: You feel old, don’t you?

They enjoyed a good laugh.

Indeed, LeBron played his first NBA game on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, 2003. He notched 25 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. It wasn’t enough, as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 106-92.

As for Jabari Smith Sr., he was on the bench for the Kings that day and did not get in the game. The elder Smith squared off against James the following year as a member of the New Jersey Nets.

Meanwhile, Smith Jr. tallied 14 points on Monday night – 19 years, two months, and 18 days after LeBron made his NBA debut in Sacramento.

James would have the last laugh, as he ended up dropping 48 points en route to a 140-132 Lakers victory.

