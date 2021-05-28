Jason Whitlock Joins Glenn Beck to Laud Kwame Brown For His ‘Anti-Woke’ Impact on Black Community

Former NBA player Kwame Brown continues to fan flames with his enemies, amid vengeful rants against his many critics who blasted him for a being a bust in the league.

But while Brown targets Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless, Stephen Jackson, Jemele Hill and others, sports columnist Jason Whitlock is lauding the former NBA Draft bust for being an “anti-woke” figure to the Black community.

“He’s unpacking these bigger ideas and about changing this very negative culture that has been defined for Black people and we’ve embraced and Black people are LOVING it,” Whitlock said during an interview with Glenn Beck on BlazeTV.

.@WhitlockJason tells me why he’s “hopeful that the tide is turning” within the black community thanks to former NBA player Kwame Brown, who is done staying silent. pic.twitter.com/dNzqSEhOkz — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 27, 2021

“They’re saying ‘YES! We’ve been waiting on someone to say this and represent this in a way that we believe in,'” Whitlock said.

Whitlock also touted Kevin Samuels as having a similar impact on the Black community. “He’s a former business man who’s an image consultant and he’s in a suit and tie, saying really the exact same things as Kwame, but he’s saying it like he’s a college professor.”

“He and Kwame, they’re not working together. But they are working together, and they’re reaching a massive audience and opening the doors for people like me and others to come in behind and add our take and spin without being cast out as like ‘oh my God, you’re not really for Black people,'” Whitlock explained to Beck. “I’m hopeful the tide is really turning because these two guys are getting so much support and they’re so anti-woke.”

Brown didn’t live up to the hype of the first overall draft pick, but he compiled a career as a serviceable player. He played basketball at its highest level for 12 years, he advanced to the playoffs four times, and he did it through an endless amount of criticism. Is that a career that warrants being the butt of every draft joke?

That’s not an easy burden for an 18-year-old. And after two decades of degradation being thrown his way, Brown decided he’s had enough.

