Jewish UFC Fighter Literally Knocks the Holocaust Denialism Out of a Fan of Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes: ‘Classic Case of F*ck Around and Find Out’

A supporter of neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes faced the consequences of his actions after he challenged a Jewish UFC fighter to a sparring match on Twitter.

On August 10, fighter Natan Levy mocked Fuentes when he posted a shirtless photo of himself on the site. Then, a user simply known as Ben challenged Levy to square off in the octagon “on behalf of Nicholas J. Fuentes and America First.”

To Levy’s surprise, Ben was serious about the fight and two exchanged private messages. Just two days later, Ben arrived at the Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas and signed waivers to make it official.

“I saw one on his posts come across Twitter,” Ben said in the video. “It was critical of somebody who associates himself with America First and the political values that I value.

“As a defender of that and a former martial arts-experienced, trained person myself, I just thought it’d be fun to come spar.”

Before the two stepped foot inside the octagon, Levy asked Ben why he was supposedly “talking shit about Jews on Twitter.” He also confronted Ben about his allegiance to Fuentes.

“I think because what he says is right,” Ben said.

Levy was quick to point out that Fuentes adamantly denies the Holocaust, but Ben stood firm on his stance.

“I think he’s more of a revisionist,” Ben replied. “Not all aspects of it –”

Levy immediately asked, “Like what?” to which Ben disputed the number of Jewish people that were killed in the Holocaust.

As they geared up to begin sparring, Ben began detailing his fighting experience. He claimed he practiced karate and tae kwon do for eight years. Though he’d never done a five-minute round, he said he “played UFC 4 a lot.”

Levy promised not to “hurt him too bad.”

“But a lesson needs to be taught here about trolling,” he said. “Education is painful sometimes,” and promised “a classic case of ‘fuck around and find out.'”

It didn’t take long to establish that Ben was out of place. Levy immediately started landing kicks to the body and punches to the face at will. Levy then took Ben down and put Ben in a submission hold as everyone in the gym cheered him on. Ben attempted to tap out, but Levy continued the hold.

The two got back on their feet, but Levy quickly took him down again and landed numerous punches to the face and body. During the beatdown, Ben even said, “I’m sorry!” to the amusement of the spectators.

Not long after the round, Ben got in front of the camera and his tune suddenly changed.

“Six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust,” Ben said.

“I need to be more well-researched.”

Levy told Ben that this time, it “wasn’t that painful.” The next time he trolls online in defense of Fuentes, however, it will be worse.

