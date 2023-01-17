Joe Buck And Scott Van Pelt Scoff At Rumors Of Feud: ‘Incredible To Me How Dumb People Are’

ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt mocked rumors and theories that the two had beef after Van Pelt shunned Buck with no questions in an interview.

Buck and television partner Troy Aikman join Van Pelt on SportsCenter following every Monday Night Football broadcast to discuss that evening’s game. In late December, Van Pelt asked Buck just one question before turning all his attention to Aikman. At the end of the interview, Buck called out Van Pelt for only asking him one question, and the two got into an awkward back-and-forth. On Monday night, after Buck and Aikman called the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the ESPN play-by-play announcer and the SportsCenter host talked about their feud, or a lack thereof.

“We didn’t even get a chance to say it. First of all, a couple weeks ago, you and I had our thing,” Buck said. “We’re always playing around. You were the only guy I knew at ESPN before I came there, so let’s just put that to bed.”

Buck and Aikman both left Fox Sports after the 2021-2022 NFL season and signed lucrative contracts to broadcast Monday Night Football for ESPN. Buck continued to break down the lopsided game that saw the Cowboys demolish the Buccaneers 31-14, but Aikman played into the joke about their feud.

“I am glad you two are talking again,” Aikman added. “I’m happy about that.”

Both Buck and Van Pelt laughed, and Van Pelt found it silly that people thought there was an actual feud between them.

“My favorite thing this year, Troy, is that people on the internet truly thought a broadcaster as legendary as Joe Buck is pissed off for one question after a lousy football game,” Van Pelt continued. “Incredible to me how dumb people are.”

Aikman once again continued with the gag and was happy to see the two were on speaking terms.

“That’s why I think it’s fantastic you two were able to put that behind ya,” Aikman said. “And kinda get along again.”

Van Pelt got in one more dig at Buck before parting ways; this time, it was about his height compared to Aikman’s.

“It’s been a blast. Joe, you can take off the lifts you have to wear, so you don’t look so short next to the Hall of Famer,” Van Pelt concluded.

Watch above via ESPN.

