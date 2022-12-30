John Stockton Makes Bonkers Claim ‘Thousands’ of Pro Athletes May Have Died From COVID Vaccine

NBA icon John Stockton baselessly claimed that “thousands” of professional athletes may have died after they received the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

In an interview with Spokane, Washington’s Spokesman-Review, Stockton claimed he knew of 150 athletes who died from the Covid-19 vaccine. “I think it’s highly recorded now; there’s 150, I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead. Professional athletes, the prime of their life, dropping dead vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said.

“Those claims are not backed up by any science or actual data,” The Wrap (and many other outlets) noted.

Stockton doubled down on his claim last week on former NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya‘s podcast Sideline Sanity With Michele Tafoya. Tafoya brought up his interview with The Spokesman-Review, and the basketball Hall of Famer quickly made his stance known.

“I knew at the time 150 was dramatically low,” Stockton added. “I thought it was in the area of 300, so when I went and spoke at the Spokesman-Review, we had a nice interview, and they asked then, of course, whatever fact-checker dot org or dot com is, came out and said, ‘well that’s bologna.'”

Stockton claimed he had evidence of the athletes who died when he made those claims to the Spokesman-Review.

“I went back and looked again; I have names, pictures, faces, where they played,” Stockton continued. “I had over 300 at the time, so I felt pretty secure with my little 150, and again people had to come out and argue that. I had the proof in my hands—a piece of paper with the names.”

The former Utah Jazz star then made a bolder claim than he had last year.

“It’s way more than that now,” Stockton said. “I mean, I think it’s in the thousands now, but don’t quote me on that one. I’m not saying 1,000, but it might be. It’s a big number.”

Watch above via Sideline Sanity With Michele Tafoya.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com