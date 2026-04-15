Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals She Was Irked by Eric Swalwell’s Drunken Behavior After Seeing It for Herself

Alyssa Farah Griffin shared with her View co-hosts on Wednesday that she had a less-than-pleasant encounter with former Rep. Eric Swalwell after hearing rumors about his behavior.

Swalwell, a Democratic lawmaker representing California for 13 years, dropped his California gubernatorial bid and resigned from Congress this week amid allegations of sexual misconduct and rape.

As The View crew tackled the latest in the Swalwell saga, including rumors that had circulated about him on Capitol Hill, Griffin revealed an uncomfortable experience she had with the disgraced former lawmaker when he appeared “overserved.”

“I do think the rumors matter, because, to be honest, I had heard and even experienced — nothing wrong or criminal — but I’ve been with Eric Swalwell when he seemed overserved,” she said, “I’m not saying something that I wouldn’t have said to his face, and I filed it away. Just as a woman, you pay attention when you’re like, ‘This is a business setting. This is something I’m not super comfortable with.'”

For those who knew of Swalwell’s behavior, she added: “People who even had a little inkling should have stepped up and said something, and if you knew of something wrong, something criminal, you absolutely needed to.”

Griffin, a press official for former Rep. Mark Meadows, ex-Vice President Mike Pence, and even President Donald Trump, spent years working in and around Capitol Hill, where there were “people” she was warned to stay away from.

Watch above via ABC.

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