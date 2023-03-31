Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins called out Kyrie Irving’s recent frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ performance.

After the Mavs lost 116-108 to the Philadelphia 76ers, Irving said his team “looks like a bit of a cluster f*ck” when talking about their hopes to make the playoffs. That comment drew the ire of Perkins, who criticized the star point guard for his failure to find success after his championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and his tendency to find controversy.

“How ironic,” Perkins said on Twitter. “From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he described it as, they are a perfect match!”

On ESPN’s NBA Today, Perkins had more to say about Irving’s career thus far.

“When it comes to his basketball knowledge, when it comes to his decision making, he’s horrible,” Perkins said on NBA Today. “Let’s go all the way back to his time in Cleveland. You’re in Cleveland with LeBron James. You went to multiple finals. You won a championship there, and you forced your way out. Now, all of a sudden, you get to Boston. You promise the Celtics fans that you’re gonna be there. You had an opportunity to grow and play with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. You bounced on them.

Did Kyrie call Dallas a “cluster f*ck”? How Ironic. From forcing his way out of Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn, if Dallas is what he describes it as, they are a perfect match! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/zkpJ41QpNQ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 30, 2023

“Then you persuade (Kevin Durant) to come to Brooklyn, join you, your best friend. Then, all of a sudden, you’re in a position in Brooklyn (where) they fire Steve Nash, hire Jacque Vaughn, you have everything in the world with you right now. The team is moving in the right direction. KD’s balling. You’re balling. You have one of the best records in the league. All of a sudden, you don’t even tell your best friend – so-called – in Kevin Durant that you want out and you request a trade, get to Dallas, and now you’re here.”

Perkins chose not to discuss the possibility of the Mavs making the playoffs and instead asked about the legacy Irving will leave behind in his career.

“What does Kyrie want for his legacy?” Perkins asked. “What is Kyrie’s agenda? Those are the questions that I want to know. And the confusing part is that you have been in these situations where you could’ve capitalized on them. But Kyrie Irving, the smart guy that’s smarter than everybody else in the world when it comes to making decisions and we don’t understand him and things of that nature, he doesn’t understand himself.”

