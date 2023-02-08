Kyrie Irving Grilled By Reporters For Deleting Instagram Apology Over Anti-Semitism Controversy

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was grilled by reporters for deleting an apology he posted to the Jewish community after he shared an anti-Semitic clip.

Irving shared a clip from the documentary called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter that contained many anti-Semitic tropes. Irving was given the chance to apologize, which he failed to do, and the Brooklyn Nets suspended him. He then issued an apology on Instagram immediately after the team suspended him.

But now, that post no longer exists on his Instagram, and reporters grilled Irving over its disappearance. Irving was introduced as a member of the Mavericks on Tuesday after he was traded from the Nets.

“I delete a lot of things on my Instagram,” Irving said. “I’ve had things that have happened before in my life. Probably not as drastic of that moment which led to a lot of confusion, uncertainty, I felt like. What I meant, and what I stand for, and I had to sit up with these mics and explain to the world who I am, and I know who I am.”

“I delete things all the time, and it’s not disrespect to anyone in the community, just living my life,” Irving said.

A media member asked Irving if he stood by his apology in the since-deleted Instagram post.

“I stand by who I am and why I apologized,” he said. “I did it because I care about my family, and I have Jewish members of my family that care for me deeply. Did the media know that beforehand when they called me that word ‘anti-Semitic’? No. Did they know anything about my family? No.”

“Everything was assumed. Everything was put out before I had anything to say, and I reacted instead of responding emotionally maturely,” he said. “I didn’t need to be defensive or go at anybody, so I stand by my apology, and I stand by my people, everywhere. All walks of life, all races, all religions, same thing.”

One reporter asked Irving if he had any conversations with the Jewish members of his family about the film and if they were hurt that the NBA star shared it on Twitter.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations about world history,” said Irving. “What was contained in there was contained in there. I didn’t agree with everything. I’ve been up here saying that. I’m just going to leave it at that. My family’s my family.”

“If the media cared about my family, and I’m not saying all the media; I don’t want to get at everybody, but specific media members actually cared to do research instead of being the first to report things, then they would know where I come from,” he said. “The diversity of my family is beautiful, and I’m just going to continue to focusing on them, and when I’m in the court, try not to be distracted by y’all.”

Watch above via Dallas Mavericks on Youtube.

