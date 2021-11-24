Kevin Durant Channels Charles Barkley and Declares ‘I am Not a Role Model’

Millions of people look up to professional athletes, but Kevin Durant sent a Twitter warning Wednesday morning, declaring “I am not a role model.”

Durant regularly responds to trolls and critics on social media and he did so this week after a photo of dry skin on his legs went viral. After seeing his skincare get mocked and his legs turned into a meme, Durant fired back Monday night tweeting, “I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all.”

I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. Fuck y’all — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 23, 2021

One fan took offense to Durant’s vulgarity, telling the Brooklyn Nets superstar “That is a classy post! Remember, kids that look up to you read this!”

Never one to shy away from a Twitter controversy, Durant made it clear he’s not worried about kids looking up to him and channeled former NBA star Charles Barkley with his “I am not a role model” response.

I am not a role model https://t.co/AGFIXkgcPd — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 24, 2021

Barkley infamously filmed a Nike ad more than three decades ago, with the boisterous basketball personality using “I am not a role model” as the commercial’s opening line.

Durant might not view himself as a role model, but the 33-year-old has represented the NBA with class throughout his career. A two-time NBA Champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist, Durant exemplifies work ethic and passion for the game and was widely lauded for his emotional MVP speech in 2014.

Durant’s not the first celebrity to curse on Twitter and his desire to push back on his critics is unlikely to change anytime soon. “I enjoy engaging with the fans,” Durant told Barkley earlier this month. “After a decade-plus of social media being around our game, it’s integrated in our sport and in our life now. So there’s no hiding from it.”

