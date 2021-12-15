Kevin Durant Viciously Rejects Praise From Skip Bayless: ‘I Really Don’t Like You’

Skip Bayless got a taste of the phrase ‘you should never meet your heroes’ Tuesday night, when the Fox Sports hot take artist was brutally rejected by Kevin Durant.

Durant put on an epic show Tuesday night in Brooklyn, carrying the Covid-stricken Nets to an overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors. Following the win, Durant received high praise from Bayless on Twitter. But in his praise, the Fox Sports host also took a swipe at LeBron James.

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets,” Bayless tweeted. “Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?”

In recent years, Bayless has repeatedly touted Durant as being the best player in the NBA, while continuously searching for any opportunity to chide and stomp on James. After reiterating his love for Durant, the Nets superstar bluntly told Bayless no thanks.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

“I really don’t like u,” Durant responded on Twitter.

Bayless wasn’t finished, further celebrating Durant’s triple-double by lauding him as the MVP.

“Steve Nash just said forfeiting was an option tonight because they wouldn’t have enough bodies,” Bayless added. “Kevin Durant was iffy on a bad ankle. But KD insisted on playing, played 48 minutes (sometimes with 4 rookies) and Nets won in OT. Best record in East by 2.5 games! KD MVP!!!”

Durant frequently responds to trolls on Twitter with his personal account and multiple burners. Bayless wasn’t trolling, he thinks Durant is the best basketball player on the planet, but clearly the Nets superstar doesn’t appreciate the Fox Sports host’s usually provoking style of journalism.

