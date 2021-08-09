Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson recently returned to training camp after being infected with Covid-19 for a second time in the past eight months.

Asked about his reaction after learning he tested positive for Covid again last month, Jackson said he was “heartbroken.”

“It was like, not again. Not right now,” Jackson added.

Despite being frustrated over testing positive for the virus twice, Jackson remains unsure about getting vaccinated.

“I just got off the Covid list,” Jackson said on Monday about the possibility of getting vaccinated in an effort to avoid testing positive for Covid a third time. “I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We’ll go from there.”

Asked again if that means he’s considering getting vaccinated, Jackson was noncommittal. “We’ll see,” the Ravens star quarterback said. “Talking to the doctors. We’ll see.”

Nearly 90 percent of NFL players are reportedly vaccinated, with the league attempting to incentivize getting the jab by enforcing strict protocols for those who remain unvaccinated. Even Maryland GOP Governor Larry Hogan urged Jackson to get vaccinated last week, citing the strict rules and penalties being imposed by the NFL.

In addition to social distancing protocols and travel restrictions, the NFL will also consider game and paycheck forfeits if a team outbreak occurs among unvaccinated players.

