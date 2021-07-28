NFL Star Lamar Jackson Tests Positive for Covid-19 Second Time, Will Miss Start of Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens held the first day of practice at training camp Wednesday and did so without their superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday, forcing him to miss the start of camp. Running back Gus Edwards was also out after testing positive for Covid. The team did not give a timeline for Jackson’s return.

It marks the second time the former league MVP tested positive for Covid, with Jackson having caught the virus last November and missing his team’s game against their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Last month, Jackson declined to state whether he has been vaccinated.

“Just like everyone in society, it’s their decision, keeping that to themselves,” Jackson said in June. “But I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from Covid, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it.”

Unfortunately for Jackson, he was unable to stay away from the people attracting Covid, twice. Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported 85 percent of the league’s players have received at least one Covid vaccine shot. The Ravens vaccination rate is reportedly closer to 90 percent.

