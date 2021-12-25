LeBron James Divides NBA Fans With Meme Equating Covid to the Flu and the Common Cold

LeBron James appeared to compare Covid-19 to both the flu and the common cold online Friday amid a nationwide outbreak of cases which are mostly being attributed to the Omicron variant.

The Lakers star posted a Christmas Eve meme on Instagram which used the popular Spider-Man Points at Spider-Man meme format. The image shared by James showed three identical Spider-Man characters pointing one another, and it implied there is no distinction between Covid and the other illnesses.

The star commented, “Help me out folks.”

The post of course drew a mixture of condemnation and praise from prominent NBA fans on Twitter.

It happened. Lebron and I finally agreed on something. pic.twitter.com/t0pb9sM29F — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 24, 2021

Total number of deaths in America over the past two years: Covid: 815,647

Flu: 37,314

Cold: 0 Incredibly irresponsible, misinformed and inadvisable post from LeBron https://t.co/NaeMRLZl57 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 24, 2021

LeBron off the top rope on coronabros! Did we just become best friends?! pic.twitter.com/Em0eunmOvQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 24, 2021

Lol this the same guy who never makes it past the first few pages of a book? 🤔 Pro tip: Don’t ever listen to people who don’t READ. Reading is fundamental. Nearly every question LeBron has about COVID-19 and its severity can be answered by reading. He just doesn’t do it. 💀 https://t.co/ZiOZ6MaNDf pic.twitter.com/UA5lYXn8xx — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 24, 2021

China James aka LeBron Blames aka

The Fakest Guy in the NBA doesn’t know the difference between

a cold, a flu & COVID? I Stand Disgusted & Disruptive!!! Christmas Stuffing on the new @iamrapaport 🎄🎄https://t.co/dx11a4xJsZ pic.twitter.com/z956DueOzj — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 24, 2021

The Lakers will enter into a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday without their head coach and a number of players, who have all entered the NBA’s Covid health and safety protocols, CBS Sports reported.

Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza will sit out the game, as will coach Frank Vogel. The Nets will also be without some notable players for the contest, including Kevin Durant, who entered protocols a week ago.

James’ Covid-skeptical Instagram post was shared a day after professional golfer Phil Mickelson received a seemingly endless number of responses when he enlisted Twitter to help him gain insight into the severity of the Omicron variant.

Serious question since I’m not a dr. If omicron is contagious but not deadly(25,000 cases in Africa with no deaths) why try and control it? Why not let it go and let people get it and develop immunity? Especially for those who won’t get vaccinated? Pls no hate, I’m just curious. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 23, 2021

