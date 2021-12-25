LeBron James Divides NBA Fans With Meme Equating Covid to the Flu and the Common Cold

LeBron James at Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James appeared to compare Covid-19 to both the flu and the common cold online Friday amid a nationwide outbreak of cases which are mostly being attributed to the Omicron variant.

The Lakers star posted a Christmas Eve meme on Instagram which used the popular Spider-Man Points at Spider-Man meme format. The image shared by James showed three identical Spider-Man characters pointing one another, and it implied there is no distinction between Covid and the other illnesses.

The star commented, “Help me out folks.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

The post of course drew a mixture of condemnation and praise from prominent NBA fans on Twitter.

The Lakers will enter into a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday without their head coach and a number of players, who have all entered the NBA’s Covid health and safety protocols, CBS Sports reported.

Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza will sit out the game, as will coach Frank Vogel. The Nets will also be without some notable players for the contest, including Kevin Durant, who entered protocols a week ago.

James’ Covid-skeptical Instagram post was shared a day after professional golfer Phil Mickelson received a seemingly endless number of responses when he enlisted Twitter to help him gain insight into the severity of the Omicron variant.

