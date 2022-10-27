‘LeBron, Wake Up!’ Skip Bayless Torches Lakers Star With Montage Highlighting Team’s Disastrous Play

Skip Bayless criticized Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James with a montage of his awful play in Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

James and his Lakers faced the Nuggets in their fourth game of the season as they searched for their first win. James scored 19 points and had eight turnovers in the game; The Lakers lost to the Nuggets 110-99.

On Thursday morning on Undisputed, Bayless went on the attack against James for his sloppy play and decided to have blooper music play over a montage of his turnovers. As the video rolled and the music began to play, Bayless added his commentary to it, which took a shot at James’ teammate Russell Westbrook.

“I think it’s time to see what LeBron did last night in his Westbrook impersonation. Could we see the eight turnovers from LeBron James last night, please?” Bayless said as the video began to roll. “Oh, we have clown music! I love it!”

Bayless used his time to attack James’ poor play as the montage continued.

“LeBron, LeBron, there’s a game going on,” Bayless added as James turned the ball over. “That’s Westbrookian, LeBron, LeBron, what was that? LeBron, wake up!”

Bayless eluded to how James looked slow out there and looked like he did not want to be there.

“LeBron, wake up! There’s a basketball game going on!” Bayless continued. “LeBron, pull your head out! LeBron, please! You want to talk about careless!”

The montage ended, and Bayless continued to hammer James and his sloppy play.

“Well, what was that all about?” Bayless asked co-host Shannon Sharpe. “The worse it got, the more I sat back, and I said, ‘what’s happened to him tonight? That’s not LeBron James!’ Even in year 20, it’s not like father time just slugged him in the mouth. Maybe he’s tapping him on the shoulder a little bit.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com